Babes Wodumo headlines Orange Togetherness Celebrations Tour

Orange already forked out P1 million for the country wide music tour

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

South African artist and Wololo hitmaker Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane will be headline the upcoming Orange Togetherness Celebrations Tour billed for 28th September at the Stanbic Bank Piazza at Molapo Crossing.

Babes Wodumo captured attention in Botswana at the break of spring with her hot and trending single, Wololo which features Big Nuz’s Mamphintsha and DJ Tira. Afrotainment records released Wodumo will be performing in Botswana for the first time.

“We are proud to be the first company to bring Babes Wodumo to our local shores. Coupled with our local artists and a surprise act, city revellers can be sure of a massive unique show to kickstart the Independence celebrations,” said Orange PR and Foundation Manager Boga Chilinde-Masebu.

Also billed to thrill revellers on the night are Botswana’s own Dramaboi, T.H.A.B.O, Mapetla, BK Proctor, BanT, SCAR, Amantle Brown, Dj Kuchi, Dj Gouveia and Mr O to name a few. MCs for the night are the German Twins, Loungo Pitse, Dollar Mac and Lehenza.

Tickets for the show are sold for P150 double ticket, P250 VIP ticket and P100 at the gate.

The Orange Togetherness Celebrations music tour is one of the key initiatives that Orange is embarking on to nurture local music talent as well as to celebrate Botswana 50th Independence. Over the past few months, prior to the Gaborone show, the popular nationwide Orange Togetherness Celebrations music tour has partied with Batswana in areas such as Maun, Palapye, Tsabong and most recently Jwaneng.

“Orange Botswana has put in over P1 million into the success of the country wide music tour which will still travel around the country to Palapye, Orapa and hold the grand finale in December in Tonota,” said Chilinde-Masebu.