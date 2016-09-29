Mmathethe residents burn di-Kgotla ahead of BOT50 celebrations

Residents allegedly not happy with the way BOT50 celebrations are being handled

KAGO KOMANE

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) has confirmed that two wards (Dikgotla) at Mmathethe village were burned down by residents this past weekend, a week before the country’s 50th Independence celebrations that were expected to be hosted in them.

Allegations reaching the Botswana Gazette are the wards were torched by some residents as a protest against BOT50 celebrations. The police could not however confirm these allegations as they say they have only just started their investigations.

According to Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Witness Bosija, Tebogo ward in the village was burned early Saturday morning while the main Kgotla was burned Sunday evening.

“We only have one suspect for the Saturday incident; he is a 30 year old young man. He has since appeared before the Regional Magistrate in Lobatse this morning (Monday) where he was charged with arson. Unfortunately, we have not been able to arrest anyone in connection with the Sunday incident at the main Kgotla,” he said, adding that the suspect who appeared before the Magistrate Court has been remanded in custody.

He explained that they have not yet established the motive behind the two incidents, insisting that investigations were still at an infancy stage, “We do not have much information at the moment, what I can share now is that most of the furniture at those wards was burnt.” Boseja also said the cost estimation was currently unclear and would only be ascertained after investigations