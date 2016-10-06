Tuku returns to Live Sessions

As part of his annual pilgrimage to headline the third installment of Mascom Live Sessions, fans will enjoy a double bill of amazing African Jazz, featuring the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi alongside Sereetsi and the Natives, who recently wrapped their tour in the US.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Oliver Mtukudzi is set to perform at the Mascom Live Sessions billed for the 7th of October at Botswana Craft in Gaborone. Affectionately called ‘Tuku’ by his fans, Mtukudzi has been performing in Botswana annually, since 2009 including headlining his own Live Sessions 5 years in a row.

According to Oliver Groth, director of Botswana Craft, Tuku is regular fixture on the calender due to his huge following. “People love his music and the shows are always sold out. As many times as he has performed here Mtukudzi manages to perform new quality music without fail each time he comes here, something that pleases his fans,” Groth said.

Since the beginning of his career, when Mtukudzi made his first recordings in the 1970s with his band Wagon Wheels, he has released over 60 albums to date and has a rich catalogue reflecting the hopes, dreams and sorrows of Africa. Mtukudzi ‘s music resonates to a world wide fan base because of his undeniably authentic and honest approach to his subjects, while melodically deliberating over topical global issues such as AIDS, poverty and women’s rights.

Our own Sereetsi and the Natives will open for Mtukudzi, fresh off their Chicago, USA tour. Music lovers can expect hits from their critically acclaimed 2015 debut, Four String Confessions, with some of this year’s biggest songs like “Robete” and “Thaa Kokome.”

“Sereetsi and the Natives have grown tremendously, he (Sereetsi) is now an established artist. When we booked this show in May we did not see this growth coming. But we cannot wait to see these two great giants performing on stage come Friday,” Groth said, adding that Tomeletso Sereetsi will also be performing new material.

Meanwhile, Groth said that the next Mascom Live Sessions, taking place on the 4th of November will be slightly different from all the past sessions. “ It will feature a collection of guitarists from Southern Africa. More details will be shared,” he added.