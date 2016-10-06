Discover Food & Wine Festival billed for Gaborone

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

South African Business Forum has partnered with the Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) to host the first ever Discover Food and Wine Festival billed for Gaborone on the 2nd until the 4th of March 2017. Organisers of the exhibition plan to showcase innovative ways to increase product variety and service quality in Botswana’s food, restaurant and hospitality sector and build a platform for local hospitality services and products.

“From the tourism side we are looking to diversify our tourism product and food is one avenue of doing so. When the South African Business Forum approached us we were looking into the world value chain of what it is we can do from South Africa and Botswana. We said indeed the food and wine festival is something that can work well for both of us,” said the Chief Executive Officer of HATAB Lily Rakorong.

Rakorong went on to say they realised that in the skills development Botswana was lacking behind in the culinary arts from different aspects. For his part South African Business Forum executive director, Dennis Mashabela said the event was set to take place next year past the country’s 50 years celebrations. “More details about the event will be communicated as well as how we plan to drive and showcase improved hospitality services with Discover Food & Wine Festival,” he said.

The festival will host food exhibitors from local restaurants and destinations, as well as wines from local distributors and Cape Winelands estates.