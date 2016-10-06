Bank of Botswana lauds Mohohlo

OAITSE MATHALA

Bank of Botswana (BoB) Head of Communication, Andrew Sesinyi last week released a statement announcing that the Governor of the Central Bank, Linah Mohohlo will retire from office this month, on October 20.

Mohohlo led the BoB for 17 years, after being appointed by then President Festus Mogae in 1999 “following a 23-year career during which she rose through the ranks from Secretary in 1976 to senior levels in economic research, Human Resources and Financial Markets, where she was responsible for monetary operations and investment of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, and then to the position of Deputy Governor.

According to the statement, Mohohlo presided over the Bank’s management transformation, growth, policy refinements, improved operational efficiency and infrastructure. “Monetary policy decision-making is informed by model-based inflation forecasting; a stable transparently managed exchange rate mechanism is in place; and robust policies and guidelines for reserves management are firmly established, while the Pula Fund is the envy of many countries,” the statement revealed, maintaining that similarly, the banking system has expanded considerably and the services diversified.

On Mohohlo’s leadership, “the Bank’s supervisory and regulatory capacity has been updated and kept pace with international best practice. The efficiency of the payments and settlement system has been greatly enhanced; the cheque clearing cycle has been reduced to 2-days; settlement of inter-bank payments is in real time; most transactions are electronic; major Government transactions are directly connected to the Bank in real time; and commercial banks are permitted to participate in cross-border electronic settlement system within the Southern African Development Community. The family of currency has been updated; its security features are more robust with its management efficiency facilitated by a state-of-the art Cash Management Centre, buttressed by water-tight security arrangements. The Bank’s infrastructure also includes the Disaster Recovery Site, ” the statement said.

“As she leaves the Bank, inflation has, for a combination of factors including monetary policy, been at the lower end of the 3-6 percent inflation objective for more than 2 years; and interest rates are at a historically low level. The country has maintained a relatively high sovereign credit rating than most countries in the world including some in Europe and elsewhere,” concluded the statement.

Mohohlo has over the years served various boards which include the Debswana Mining Company, and also served as a member of the Commission for Africa, Investment Committee of the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund and co-chairing the World Economic Forum in Africa in 2011.