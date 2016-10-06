Khama snubbed Arone?

He is currently BDP Deputy Chief Whip

TSAONE SEGAETSHO

Okavango MP Bagalatia Arone said he had no expectations of being appointed in any executive position during President Ian Khama’s cabinet reshuffle last week.This is contrary to rife speculation which linked Arone with a ministerial post when reports about the reshuffle first emerged .

Arone was reported to be on his way to head Ministry of Basic Education as part of his package for defecting from BCP to join BDP. It was also alleged that Arone’s campaign manager and childhood friend Cigar Mokove was promised to be his driver when he becomes a minister.

“I just joined the BDP and I was not expecting a cabinet position this soon. I had to be realistic, there was no way I could become a minister as I am new to BDP. There are other deserving individuals…we cannot all be ministers,” Arone told The Botswana Gazette.

Arone told this publication that he will concentrate on serving his party where possible and that he will do so while holding his status as MP. He said he will help BDP with recruitment drive as is part of his duties. The Botswana Gazette also understands that Arone has a backbench position created for him recently. He will serve under BDP Chief Whip and Letlhakeng/Lephepe MP Liakat Kably as deputy chief whip. This publication has learnt that during a special BDP caucus which was held at Tsholetsa House in 6 September 2016, Arone was appointed deputy chief whip. Arone was found to be the most senior backbencher, and it was decided between him and Samson Moyo Guma who should take the position and it was later concluded in the favour of the Okavango MP . Information reaching this publication is that he was endorsed by almost all the MP’s to take the position, even Guma voted for him.