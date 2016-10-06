“Return to BDP? Over my dead body!”- Moatlhodi

BOAGO RAMAPHANE

Former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Pono Moatlhodi recently revealed that members of the Botswana Democratic party (BDP) continue to coax him to return to the party after defecting a few years ago to join the Botswana National Front (BNF).

“I can confirm to you that I receive calls every day from individuals from the BDP asking me to come back, but it was more of a surprise to me recently when I heard reports that they will be welcoming me very soon!” he said.

Moatlhodi added that the way the BDP treated him prior to the 2014 general elections, he would never think of re-tracing his footsteps. “I will never go to the BDP, over my dead body! Even though some people decide to go back, personally I will never be bought back there,” he said.

He said the people of Tonota can be assured that he is a member of the BNF in good standing. Moatlhodi went on to lambast the Khama regime for being the worst thing that ever happened to Batswana. “Back in the days we knew a Setswana saying; mmualebe o bua la gagwe… (everyone is allowed to express his/her opinion ) but that has since been killed by this Khama regime,” he said.

Moatlhodi said that Batswana are even poorer as compared to the tenures of the country’s past presidents. He decried the treatment of unemployed youth who were ‘shamboked’ for seeking audience from Parliament and the government’s decision to stop sponsoring certain courses.