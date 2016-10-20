Air Botswana bans Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device from flights

By -
0
11

Gazette Reporter

Air Botswana has banned the use of   Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices from all its flights for an indefinite period with immediate effect.
A statement from the national flag carrier states that the decision follows the close monitoring of a spate of reported incidents involving the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device.  According to Air Botswana, the problem since escalated to levels which pose a serious threat to flight safety.
“It has been reported that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices have a battery cell that has a risk of exploding or catching flames when in use, including even on the replaced smart phones,”the statement reads in part, adding that the move is intended to safeguard   customers’ safety.

