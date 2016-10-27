Batlokwa at a historic English club

BONGANI MALUNGA

Motswana player Renei Batlokwa is a highly regarded youngster who is on the cusp of making an impact at English club Southend United. He has been training with the first team and is expected to gradually become a first team member in the near future. His club holds the single greatest record in English football, they have a 100 percent record against Manchester United. They are the only English club Sir Alex Ferguson failed to beat during his illustrious United career. They beat United 1-0 in the League Cup (formerly known as the Carling Cup) in 2006 courtesy of a Freddie Eastwood goal.