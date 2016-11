The Botswana Football Association has confirmed the identity of their new Public Relations Officer, Tumo Mpatane. Mpatane is a celebrated media personnel who was part of an award winning sports show on Gabz FM alongside Monnakgotla Mojaki. The enthusiastic Mpatane assumed the position last week and is eager to make a mark within the association and bodes well with BFA leader Maclean Letshwiti’s belief in investing in youthful talent.