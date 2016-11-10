Matekane, Modongo crowned Masters champions

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Walter Matekane and Woman International Master Boikhutso Modongo were crowned the 2016 Masters Open Chess Championships winners hosted this past weekend. The tournament which is sponsored by Turbo Refrigeration in conjunction with the Botswana Chess Federation was meant to create a platform for players at the ages of 35 and above to continue enjoying the game of chess.

Over the years, the tournament has been key in helping to retain experienced players and officials in order to continue tapping into their experience and wisdom for the development of the game in the country. The competition was held this past Saturday in Gaborone, and more than a 100 ‘veteran’ players showed up for the tournament to participate.

After five games and two draws, Matekane walked away in first position to win a trophy and medal plus an additional P4000 in the male section, while her compatriot Mudongo, easily sailed through the rest of her competition to win best lady performer of the event, and in the process winning herself P2000.

Male Fide Master Ignatius Njobvu went onto finish in second position with 5.5 points, while Kenneth Boikhutswane finished third, tied on points with Njobvu at 5.5. Njobvu and Boikhutswane each won P1875.

This now means that only three competitions in the Debswana Rebabonaha Youth Chess Champs, Francistown Open and African Schools Youth Chess in Zambia remain before the closure of 2016 BCF calendar.