Barclays celebrates customers

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Barclays Bank of Botswana last week held a ceremony to celebrate their loyal customers who have supported the bank since it started operating in the country.

The bank which is one of the leading commercial banks in the country has been in existence in Botswana for over 60 years, and still continues to provide some of the best banking services.

Giving the keynote address at the event, Barclays Bank Botswana Managing Director (MD) Reinette Van Der Merwe appreciated the importance of every single user of the bank, and their loyal support over the years.

“Every single customer is important us as bank, and today we are here to appreciate every one of you, for your loyal support to this bank since the bank’s existence in 1950,” she said.

She added that as way of making lives better for their customers and improving their welfare, Barclays was keen on helping its customers business reach to a greater audience.

“We have proven it over the years, that we have the ability to help extend your business to outside Botswana, as well as internationally, and we promise to continue to try and make our customers’ lives even better. We always strive to come with innovative and exciting ways to deliver the best customer services as much as we can,” she said.

Some of the testimonies of the customers who have used the bank for more than 50 years revealed how even back in the early days, they were drawn to banking with Barclays for their ‘amazing’ customer service.

“Every time I went to the bank, I would always find this white lady, who always helped generously and with a smile. That was one reason I enjoyed banking with Barclays Bank,” said one of the customers who has banked with Barclays before 1966.

Other customers also thanked the bank for its various and “exciting” banking services, which they say have always been the reason they stuck with the bank.