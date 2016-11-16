Americans stake P1,6m for BCL jet

QUEEN MOSARWE

Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security Sadique Kebonang says government was not behind the procurement of BCL’s P18, 012, 820 jet in 2011, fingering the board of directors as the one that may have approved its purchase.

Responding to a supplementary question from Member of Parliament for Selibe Phikwe West Dithapelo Keorapetse, on why government, as a major shareholder of BCL, approved the ‘flashy extravagant spending, notwithstanding BCL’s financial troubles over years Kebonang said “The approval would have been by the BCL board of directors who were in charge at the time and not government.”

The jet, parliament was told on Monday, was bought to be used primarily for business travels for BCL .

Asked where the jet was currently and whether it was sold prior liquidation, the minister said it was sold prior to the liquidation of the mine at an amount he said he was not aware of. However, the minister stated that there was an offer of US$1, 150, 000 by JET AGENCY LLC and that a deposit amount of US$150, 000.00 has since been paid. The jet, according to the minister is still in Gaborone.