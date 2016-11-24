BDPYL elections attract more Chairmanship candidates

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: Outgoing Botswana Democratic Party Youth League Chairman (BDPYL) Andy Boatile says the high number of candidates interested in his position is a blessing in disguise, as it will work to defuse factions.

Just a week after next year’s BDPYL elections were announced, 7 candidates have expressed their interest, among them Collen Mochotlhi, Bruce Nkgakile and son of Minister Shaw Kgathi, Ronny Kgathi.

“This high turnout of BDPLY Chairmanship is a welcome development because it is an indication that the party no longer has factions unlike in past. In the past we used to have only two candidates and the move was fuelling factions because the warring pair ended up dividing the youth league into two leading to internal fights,” Boatile told The Botswana Gazette.