BDP councilor makes a u-turn on joining BCP

GAZETTE REPORTER

FRANCISTOWN: Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councilor for Tati Town ward, Gaethuse Ramolotsana, is said to have last week made a u-turn on his decision to defect to the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) following the intervention of the party’s regional leadership.

Ramolotsana threatened to defect to the BCP a fortnight ago, citing lack of inner party democracy which he says has led to internal strife in the Francistown region. It is also understood that he was disappointed by Mokgweetsi Masisi’s failure to intervene in the matter involving BDP Francistown Regional Secretary Raoboy Mpuang who had, in a recording, claimed to enjoy preferential treatment saying Masisi “killed” a disciplinary hearing he was facing.

Insiders say Ramolotsana and other councilors have been very vocal ever since Rampuang’s leaked recording surfaced, seeking to have Masisi intervene or atleast address the region on the matter.

While BCP Francistown Region Chairman Professor Tlou confirmed Ramolotsana’s membership application, the BDP Francistown Regional Secretary claimed ignorance about the development. “I only heard from rumours that our councilor is defecting to BCP. I called him upon hearing these rumours and we have made an appointment to hear his side of the story this week,” Mpuang said in response also saying they had not received Ramolotsana’s resignation letter.

Ramolotsana himself failed to answer several calls from this publication after promising to grant an interview on the issue.