Over P1 million to be spent on the Rick Ross show

THABANG REGOENG

It will take over P1 million in expenses to bring Rick Ross to Botswana for his 31st December performance at Duma FM grounds in Gaborone.

According to event organizer, Kenneth Motlholwa, MTN Business Botswana and Fables of Urban Culture have already spent money to ensure that Rick Ross’ arrival and performance at the show.

“I do not have the authority to disclose the contractual terms in terms of bookings for Rick Ross, so for now I cannot say anything. However, it is more than P1 million but you have to look at that in a different way because there are travel expenses, accommodation and logistics involved in booking an international artist of a stature of Rick Ross,” he told journalists over the weekend at a media briefing also attended by local artists billed to perform at the show.

“This briefing was all about showing the media and the general public on the legitimacy of the show as we invited our main sponsors MTN Business to come and address the media. The company’s sole ambition is to present an event that bring urban culture music to the people as we had done last year after booking Milkshake & Dimples in last year’s Fables,” Motlholwa said.

The show is also supported by Trace Urban, Trace Africa, Kopanong FM and web tickets and is expected to bring the rest of the African urban culture enthusiasts under one roof to welcome 2017 on a high. Local acts in the lineup are Faded Gang, Apollo D, Ban T, Ozzi F Teddy, ATI, Dj Fauz, Dj Max and Dj Root. Yarona FM’s Dj Izzy and Gabz FM’s Petula will host the show.

MTN Business Botswana Operations Manager Mthulisi Malinga heaped praise on Fables brand for helping Botswana urban culture to grow.

“Over the past 7 years, we have received tremendous support from Batswana and local entities. Partnering with Fables, being an already established event in its own right, we are proud to be able to support local entities in a community which has for years embraced our existence. The event is beneficial for both parties, but MTN aims to gain awareness and visibility to the Botswana market and play in the urban culture environment,”, he explained.

Meanwhile, tickets of the event are available at Web tickets outlets, Sebele Pick N Pay, Spar supermarkets in Kgale, Rail Park, Airport Junction, Village, Broadhurst, Serowe, Kanye, Palapye, Maitisong, Maun Delta and StreetHorn Music Cafe at Molapo Crossing.