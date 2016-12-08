Photo exhibition on Gender Based Violence in GC

THABANG REGOENG

Ambitious photo journalist Kefilwe Monosi has partnered with NGO Kagisano Society Women shelter on a photo exhibition on gender based violence, targeting socio-economic and class issues.

The exhibition which is themed “See What I See” is on display at Railpark and African Mall in Gaborone.

“The sole ambition of this photo project is to show solidarity with the women out there who live in danger and constant fear from their male counterparts. Photography has made waves of impact as a method of truth telling in difficult times,a way of exposing disturbing scenes and raise awareness on several issues around the world,” Monosi told Time Out.

To symbolize 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a compilation of 16 photographs each devoted to different types of gender based violence around the world were chosen.

Sponsored by Botswana European Corporation under the Ministry of Finance, the photo exhibition will end next week Thursday.