BTCL appoints MD

OAITSE MATHALA

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTCL) has appointed Acting Managing Director, Anthony Masunga as its substantive Managing Director effective 1st January 2017. Masunga has been the company’s Acting MD since the 20th July following the expiry of the contract of former MD, Paul Taylor, who led the privatization of the company.

Masunga will be tasked with leading the next phase of transformation of optimizing the value of post-listed BTCL for the benefit of all stakeholders. Announcing his appointment, BTCL indicated that with over 20 years’ experience in the field of Telecommunications and Information Technology and strong institutional knowledge of over eight years at BTCL, he brings a wealth of expertise to lead it.Prior to being the MD, Masunga was the company’s Chief Operation Officer. He is credited with leading strategic projects such as the delivery of the turnaround strategy of beMobile as the founding General Manager as well as the delivery of the BTCL IPO as the project manager.

He holds a BSc in Computer Science from McGill University (Canada) and an MBA from De Montfort University in the UK. He recently completed an executive development program at the University of Stellenbosch Business School in South Africa.

Masunga will now be at the helm of a company that listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange this year, and made a P371 million loss in the first year of its listing. There were fears among those who had bought BTCL shares due to the share price struggling to stay above the listing price.