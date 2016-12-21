Time Out gig guide

Looking for places to have fun this Christmas holidays? Below Time Out writer Thabang Regoeng profiles 5 top festive gigs you can look forward to and end 2016 with a blast!

Palapye Clap Your Hands

The 6th edition of Clap Your Hands will be on 24th December at Flambo Park, Nkau farm in Palapye. LINE UP: Dj Tira, Emtee, Heavy K and Soul B, Mapetla, Dj Fauz and Dj Khenzo. DAMAGE: Tickets sold P120 till 23rd December but will be P200.00 (General), P500 (VIP) and P 1 200 (VVIP). The Queen drama actor Sthembizo Khoza will be a special host in the VVIP section.

Mahalapye Home Coming Concert

LINE UP: Cassper Nyovest, Dj Fresh, Micasa, Kid X, Vee Mampeezy, Ban T VENUE: Mahalapye, Matswelo DATE: 24th of December DAMAGE: P150 (General) and P500 (VIP).

Togetherness 48-hour Experience

VENUE: Serowe DATE: 24th December DAY 1 ACTIVITIES: Swimming, kiddies game and face paintings. ARTISTS: Naaq Musik,Trademark and Sasa Klaas.

DAY 2 ACTIVITIES: Bikini Party and Car Spinning. DAMAGE: Pre-sold tickets P150, P200 (on admission) and P500 (VIP). NB: The tickets will be eligible for use in 2 days.

Gaabo Motho Music Festival

VENUE: Dladleng Recreational Park Moshupa DATE: 24th December ARTISTS: Mr Style, Mpumi, Afrikan Roots, Prince Kaybee, Charma Gal, MMP Family and Naak Musik. DAMAGE:Early bird tickets P100, P150 (at the gate) and P300 (VIP).

Ga Maila Outdoor Arena, Kanye

VENUE:Motse Lodge 31st December ARTISTS: Trompies ,N’dinga Gaba, Dj Spax-Vybz, Mlesho, Juju Boy and Shota. HOSTS: T.H.AB.O and Sheila DAMAGE: P150 (in advance), P200.00 (at the gate) and P400 (VIP) is P400.00. TICKET SALE VENUES: Kgale and Kanye Liquorama Kanye.

Other Gigs

Bobirwa Festive Punch Bobonong, 24th December

4th Annul X Mas Bash (Molepolole,25 December)

Pop Bottles (Serowe,25 December)

Tutume Madness (27 December)

Morobosi (Tswapong hills,31st December)

Makgasa Party (Molepolole,27 December)