Team Botswana pockets 12 Golds at AUSC games

Botswana to host the 2018 edition

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The team that represented the country at the Africa Union Sports Commission (AUSC) Region 5 games in Angola managed to bag home an impressive 12 Gold medals.

The games which ended this past weekend attracted athletes under the ages of 20 from across the entire African continent.

Botswana had sent a strong team of more than 20 participants, ranging from Athletics, swimming, Judo, Netball, Boxing and Tennis, and with a trend that has been set of late at such competitions, were expected to put an strong showing at the event.

Karabo Sibanda rounded off his brilliant 2016 as he won gold in the 400m men, before adding two golds in the 4x100m and 4x400meter relays. Katlego Matutu also won gold two in T12 400m and T12 200m.

Two of the the country’s swimming youth talents in Naomi Ruele David Van Der Colff attained gold for Botswana in the pool.

For the silver medals, the team managed 10 silver medals, coming from Athletics, Judo and Boxing, while finishing it off with six bronzes.

The country’s netball team was also able to win a silver medal at the games.

Meanwhile, Botswana is expected to host the 2018 edition of the AUSC games, this is after the Minister of Sports Thapelo Olopeng revealed that parliament had approved their bid to host.

It is said that the country was handed the honors after an Africa Executive Meet held in Namibia last month.

This now adds to a list of events that the country will host between 2017-18, which includes the World Netball Youth Cup (2017), World International Softball and Baseball Congress (2017), and International Working Group World Congress in 2018.

Medal standings

Gold medals

Gold medal by Katlego Matutu of T12 in 400m

Gold medal by Galefele Moroko in 400m

– Gold medal by Karabo Sibanda in 400m

– Gold medal by Gorata Gabankitse in 1500m

– Gold medal in 4x100m relay; Karabo Sibanda, Mompoloki Powane, Xholani Talani, Thabiso Sekgopi

– Gold medal in T12 800m men by Katlego Matutu

– Gold in 800m men by Gorata Gabankitse

– Gold medal in swimming by Naomi Ruele

– Gold medal in men swimming by David Van Der Colff

– Gold medal in T12 200m by Katlego Stanley Matutu

– Gold medal in High jump men by Aobakwe Nkobela

– Gold in 4x400m men

Silver medals

– Silver medal in 100m by Kgalalelo Tlalenyane

– Silver medal in 400m men by Omphemetse Poo

– Silver medal in JUDO by Lucky Manama

– Silver medal in 4x100m women; Galefele Moroko, Refilwe Murangi, Rose Sename, Thompang Baele

– Silver medal in 800m men by Alastair Bagopi

– Silver medal in BOXING 52kg by Tefo Maitewa

– Silver medal in BOXING 64kg by Boifang Kenaope

– Silver medal in 1500m by Alastair Bagopi

– Silver medal in 4x400m relay women

– Silver medal in 200m women by Galefele Moroko

Bronze medals

– Bronze medal in JUDO by Edwin Sello

– Bronze medal in 3000m men by Kagiso Kebatshwaretse

– Bronze medal in BOXING 75kg by Obakeng Molebo

– Bronze medal in 200m men by Mompoloki Xholani

– Bronze medal in Javelin women by Tumelo Daniel

– Bronze medal in High jump men by Logic Motshwaredi