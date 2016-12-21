Looking to bag a blesser or target an investor? You’ve come to the right place.

Business Times this weekend published its 2016 Rich List‚ compiled by Who Owns Whom‚ naming the country’s wealthiest directors and their total value investments. The list also provides other information which may be helpful for awe-struck fans‚ like their birth dates‚ star signs‚ gender and race, money, shares and fame: Here’s the full Business Times Rich List.

In the top 250 there are 45 black rich kids. Here is a look at who some of them are‚ where they rank and how much cash they had in investments at the end of November. The list contains some usual suspects.

The highest-ranked black person on the list is Oakbay’s Atul Gupta‚ whose family has made headlines throughout the year for allegedly “capturing” the state. Gupta is seventh on the list with investments worth R10.69-billion.

He is followed by Patrice Motsepe‚ of African Rainbow Minerals‚ who comes in at 11th place with R9.55-billion.

Here are how other black individuals fared in the top 100:

• Paul Baloyi of enX Group ranks 46th with R1.17-billion.

• Harishkumar Mehta‚ with holdings in Redefine Properties‚ the Spar Group and Tiso Blackstar‚ is ranked 50th with R1.12-billion.

• Mzolisi Diliza of Growthpoint Properties came in at 56th place with R962-million.

• Sipho Nkosi of Exxaro Resources is 58th with R944-million.

• Ramachandran Ottapathu of Choppies Enterprises ranks 66th with R756-million.

• Polelo Zim with holdings in Northam Platinum and Sanlam came in at 69th place with R725-million.

• At 75th place is Mxolisi Mgojo of Exxaro Resources with R655-million.

• Joe Madungandaba‚ with holdings in Afrocentric Investment Corporation and Jasco Electronics‚ is 79th on the list with R624-million.

• Farouk Ismail of Choppies Enterprises is 83rd with R564-million.

• Zwelibanzi Mntambo of Exxaro Resources is ranked 88th with R534-milliion

• Mustaq Enus-Brey with holdings in Brimstone Investment Corporation‚ Life Healthcare and Nedbank came in at 95th place with R489-million.

Woolworths SA CEO Zyda Rylands is ranked 166th with R202-million‚ and is one of few women on the list.

The study also lists top earners of which TMG Digital has counted nine black people in the top 100.

They are: MTN Group’s Raymond Dabengwa‚ AngloGold Ashanti’s Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan‚ First Rand’s Sizwe Nxasana‚ Gold Fields’ Alfred Baku‚ Standard Bank’s Sim Tshabalala‚ Exxaro Resources’ Sipho Nkosi‚ Sasol’s Nolitha Fakude‚ MMI Holdings’ Ngao Motsei and Shaik Yunis of Deneb Investments‚ E Media Holdings and others.

By Roxanne Henderson

