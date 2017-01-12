Peregrine Diamonds shakes up top management

OSCAR NKALA

Botswana-focused Canadian diamond miner Peregrine Diamonds has

re-organised its top management with the appointment of Chantal

Gosselin to the board in a reshuffle that left company Chief Executive

Officer, Tom Peregoodoff, serving the additional role of President and

CEO of Kaizen Discovery Incorporated- an indirect subsidiary of the company.

In a statement released on January 4, 2017, the company said Gosselin,

would use the experience gained through more than 24 years of combined

experience in the mining and capital markets industry to help the

company progress with the expansion of global mining and exploration projects.

Apart from the Sikwane kimberlite drilling project in the Kgatleng

district of south-eastern Botswana, Peregrine Diamonds also operates

several other diamond mining and exploratory development projects,

including the Chidliak Diamond Project in northern Canada.

“Chantal is a well-respected mining executive with in-depth experience

in both the mining and capital markets. As a Director of Peregrine

Metals Ltd, a base-metal exploration and development company that was

spun out of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd in 2005, Chantal played a key role

in the 2011 sale of Peregrine Metals to Stillwater Mining Company in a

transaction valued at US$487 million.

“Chantal built her career in increasingly senior roles with several of

Canada’s leading mining investment banks and she is a welcome addition

to our team of directors as we advance our Chidliak Diamond Project

toward development, “ said Eric Friedland, the executive chairman of

Peregrine Diamonds.

The re-organisation of top management positions left company CEO Tom

Peregoodof with additional responsibilities as President and CEO of

Kaizen Discovery Incorporated, an indirect subsidiary.

“Effective January 4, 2017, Peregrine President and CEO, Tom

Peregoodoff, has also been appointed President and CEO of Kaizen

Discovery Inc. Mr. Peregoodoff’s duties in his role as President and

CEO of Peregrine Diamonds will continue unaffected by this appointment

to Kaizen’s management team. He will share his time and costs between

the two companies,” the company said.

Kaizen Discovery is controlled indirectly by Robert Friedland, a

majority shareholder at Peregrine Diamonds. In August, last year, the

company announced the completion of core drilling operations on three

kimberlite and two exploration targets in the 453 km2 Sikwane Project

area covered by Prospecting Licence PL272 of 2015.

Drilling in the key Botswana project area was hailed as a success

following the intersection of kimberlite material. The test ores have

since been sent to Canada for advanced micro-diamond analysis. The

concession is known to contain up to nine kimberlites.