“Molao ignoring Marapong water problems”- Residents

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: Residents of Marapong village which falls under Fidelis Molao’s Shashe West constituency have raised concerns over his “failure” to address their water crisis.

Speaking during a village general meeting in December, residents said they did not understand why their village continuously experienced water shortages when Ntibambale, a dam supplying their constituency, is always full of water. This is after a meeting in which Molao was expected to provide answers failed to convene. It was then resolved that She Mamphori summon the MP.

“We had requested our Chief to summon the MP to the Kgotla meeting which was scheduled for 30 December. Initially according to the Chief, the MP had adhered to our call but, surprisingly, we learnt that Molao could not come as agreed at the last minute,” Motlhaleemang Moalosi, one of the residents said.

Thomas Bhanga, a village elder, said they were appalled by Molao’s failure to honor the meeting particularly because it would have benefitted from the input of other residents who only get a chance to come during holidays. “We thought this was the MP’s opportunity to interact with his constituents staying out of the constituency and note their concerns as well as suggestions. Unfortunately, he cancelled the meeting at last minute claiming to be engaged,” he said.

Although he confirmed the request by residents, the village chief shied away from discussing the matter saying he did not want to be seen to be disrespecting the area MP. “What I can only confirm is that the residents recently sent me to the MP, though he had initially promised to address them, he later called me insisting that he was held up at a funeral. So, this is all what I can say,” Mampori said in an interview.

The chief had previously admonished residents for “publicizing” village problems instead of approaching leaders internally. “I understand that we have a water crisis, but for the residents to publicize this issue it will seem as if they are fighting the MP,” he lamented during the botched meeting.

Efforts to get Molao’s comments failed as his phone was unreachable.