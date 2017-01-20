The Botswana Institute for Development Policy Analysis (BIDPA) is an independent trust set up by a Presidential Directive. It started operations in 1995 as a non-government policy research institute. BIDPA focuses mainly on Research and Policy Analysis and Capacity building in policy analysis. The focus of BIDPA work is informed by the Institute’s mandate as defined in the deed of trust that formed the institution.

BIDPA seeks to recruit qualified and self driven individuals for the following positions:

ASSOCIATE RESEARCHER/RESEARCH FELLOW

(3 positions, open to citizens only)

Educational Qualifications and Experience

• Associate Researcher: A Masters degree in Economics or related field. Applicants should have at least four (4) years post qualification experience

• Research Fellow: Masters or PhD degree in Economics or related field. Applicants should have at least (4) years post qualification (Masters Degree) experience.

Key Performance Areas

Conducting research and consultancy work as requested by clients, marketing and promotion of the Institute; policy analysis and capacity building in policy analysis.

Competencies:

• A good understanding of contemporary development issues;

• Familiarity with the economies of Botswana and Southern Africa;

• An excellent grasp of key policy issues;

• Good writing and presentation skills at both technical and non-technical levels; Flexibility and ability to work collaboratively with other team members;

REMUNERATION

A competitive and negotiable salary package is offered including relocation costs, medical aid and gratuity. Salary will be commensurate with work experience.

TENURE

BIDPA offers appointment on contract duration of 5 years for citizens.

APPLICATIONS:

Applicants should submit a narrative letter describing their suitability for the position applied for, as well as their experience and achievements, a detailed CV, certified copies of educational certificates, and three references to:

The Executive Director, BIDPA,

Private Bag BR 29,

Gaborone, Botswana.

Applications may also be submitted through E-mail to recruitmentasr@bidpa.bw;

CLOSING DATE:

3 February 2017

BIDPA House

134 Gaborone International Finance Park

Private Bag BR-29

Gaborone, Botswana

Tel: + (267) 397 17 50

Fax:+ (267) 397 17 48

Website: www.bidpa.bw