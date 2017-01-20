Gem Diamonds Botswana (GDB) is the holder of a mining licence over a diamond deposit located at Gope in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR). The Company is currently developing the first underground diamond mine in Botswana.

The Company operate various shift roster systems whereby employees will only be accommodated at the mine during the on shift period of their shift rotation (nine (9) days on and five (5) days off rotation for management; and 14 days on seven (7) days off for production). The on-site accommodation comprises of a well-appointed and equipped single status tented camp. There are no permanent residents at the camp.

The Company is currently seeking to recruit the following staff members:

PROCESS SHIFT CONTROLLER (PLANT FOREMAN)

Reporting to the Process Engineer the incumbent will be responsible for scheduling, coordinating and supervising the ore processing activities in accordance with diamond value management principles.

Key Performance Areas

Directing and leading maintenance personnel on process activities in area of responsibility

Planning the execution of production plans by determining the appropriate options to be undertaken to meet production targets

Determining and allocating resources( people, tools, equipment) to execute production activities

Monitoring process trends and reviewing operational changes

Analysing production data, process performance trends and recommending changes where necessary

Compliance to Safety, Health and Environmental policies and procedures

Budgeting and cost control

Educational and Experience Requirements

City & Guilds NCC/ City & Guilds/ Equivalent

10 years post qualification experience in a plant operation environment, 4 years of which should be in diamond processing plant as a Foreman

Supervisory Development Programme

Plant Operation Training

ORE PROCESS COORDINATOR (CCR OPERATOR)

Reporting to the Process Shift Controller, the incumbent will be responsible for effectively and efficiently supervising the shift activities at the diamond recovery plant to meet production targets.

Key Performance Areas

Controls and monitors all the shift activities of the diamond processing plant for maximum throughput through the plant

Implements short/medium term production schedules in line with departmental plans

Identifies and analyses performance gaps against plant design specifications

Populates report for daily production statistics including all the downtime by discipline (engineering, mining or process)

Ensures that all log books are maintained (lockout, permit to work etc.)

Effectively communicates during crisis and contacts all relevant people and takes charge of the situation as a central point of communication

Educational and Experience Requirements

BGCSE certificate

Plant operator training or equivalent

3 years post qualification experience in a plant operation environment

CCR training an added advantage

Competencies

Proactive

Strong Technical Expertise

Interpersonal Communication Skills

Customer Service Oriented

PROCESS PLANT OPERATORS;-

Process plant operator is responsible for effectively and efficiently operating a section of a plant and conducting regular plant inspections to ensure basic maintenance is performed timeously, while adhering to safety and operational standards, policies and procedures to achieve set production targets;

Key Performance areas

Operating the process plant and related equipment in a designated area in accordance with process requirements

Constantly monitoring process instruments and communicating with the CCR

Carrying out basic plant equipment maintenance and repairs to prevent failures

Monitoring various process variables and outputs and making adjustments as guided by operational and safety standards

Complying with diamond control guidelines ,policies and procedures

Educational and Experience Requirements

O Levels/BGCE or equivalent

At least 2 years plant operation experience in an ore processing plant

Basic SCADA training an added advantage

DIAMOND ASSURANCE OFFICER, INVESTIGATIONS & INTELLIGENCE

Reporting to the Security Superintendent the incumbent will be responsible for the Investigation functions of the mine to minimize loss to the company.

Key Performance Areas

Diamond Security

Stakeholder Engagement

Investigation and Reporting

Enforcement of company policies and procedures

Safety Health and Environment

Educational and Experience Requirements

Diploma in Security Risk Management or equivalent

At least 3 years’ experience in high value Security environment

Diamond Security experience an added advantage

Computer literacy

Competences

Investigation skills

Attention to detail

Problem solving and decision making

Reporting writing

ARTISAN RIGGER

Reporting to the Foreman, the incumbent will be responsible for safely providing rigging services throughout the mine complex.

Key Performance areas

Performs all lifting/rigging services for the mine

Maintenance and inspection of various lifting equipment as stipulated in relevant maintenance procedures and legal requirements

Commission equipment in accordance with domestic and statutory regulations

Ensures all equipment certification is up to date

Provide accurate oral and written feedback as necessary for the work at hand

Educational and Experience Requirements

NCC in Rigging

4 Years Apprenticeship

3 years experience in a mining or heavy industry

Should have Scaffolding reacting experience

Thorough knowledge of communication rigging signs

Have understanding of all safe working loads

Competencies

Proactive

Written communication

Problem Solving

Candidates who meet the requirements for the above mentioned position are hereby invited to submit comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV), certified certificates and at least three (3) referees. All applications should be addressed to:

Human Resources Superintendent

P O Box 401304

Broadhurst

Gaborone

Botswana

Or email to: recruitment@gemdiamonds.co.bw

Closing Date: 31st January 2017

NB*Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only