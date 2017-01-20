Gem Diamonds Botswana (GDB) is the holder of a mining licence over a diamond deposit located at Gope in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR). The Company is currently developing the first underground diamond mine in Botswana.
The Company operate various shift roster systems whereby employees will only be accommodated at the mine during the on shift period of their shift rotation (nine (9) days on and five (5) days off rotation for management; and 14 days on seven (7) days off for production). The on-site accommodation comprises of a well-appointed and equipped single status tented camp. There are no permanent residents at the camp.
The Company is currently seeking to recruit the following staff members:
PROCESS SHIFT CONTROLLER (PLANT FOREMAN)
Reporting to the Process Engineer the incumbent will be responsible for scheduling, coordinating and supervising the ore processing activities in accordance with diamond value management principles.
Key Performance Areas
Directing and leading maintenance personnel on process activities in area of responsibility
Planning the execution of production plans by determining the appropriate options to be undertaken to meet production targets
Determining and allocating resources( people, tools, equipment) to execute production activities
Monitoring process trends and reviewing operational changes
Analysing production data, process performance trends and recommending changes where necessary
Compliance to Safety, Health and Environmental policies and procedures
Budgeting and cost control
Educational and Experience Requirements
City & Guilds NCC/ City & Guilds/ Equivalent
10 years post qualification experience in a plant operation environment, 4 years of which should be in diamond processing plant as a Foreman
Supervisory Development Programme
Plant Operation Training
ORE PROCESS COORDINATOR (CCR OPERATOR)
Reporting to the Process Shift Controller, the incumbent will be responsible for effectively and efficiently supervising the shift activities at the diamond recovery plant to meet production targets.
Key Performance Areas
Controls and monitors all the shift activities of the diamond processing plant for maximum throughput through the plant
Implements short/medium term production schedules in line with departmental plans
Identifies and analyses performance gaps against plant design specifications
Populates report for daily production statistics including all the downtime by discipline (engineering, mining or process)
Ensures that all log books are maintained (lockout, permit to work etc.)
Effectively communicates during crisis and contacts all relevant people and takes charge of the situation as a central point of communication
Educational and Experience Requirements
BGCSE certificate
Plant operator training or equivalent
3 years post qualification experience in a plant operation environment
CCR training an added advantage
Competencies
Proactive
Strong Technical Expertise
Interpersonal Communication Skills
Customer Service Oriented
PROCESS PLANT OPERATORS;-
Process plant operator is responsible for effectively and efficiently operating a section of a plant and conducting regular plant inspections to ensure basic maintenance is performed timeously, while adhering to safety and operational standards, policies and procedures to achieve set production targets;
Key Performance areas
Operating the process plant and related equipment in a designated area in accordance with process requirements
Constantly monitoring process instruments and communicating with the CCR
Carrying out basic plant equipment maintenance and repairs to prevent failures
Monitoring various process variables and outputs and making adjustments as guided by operational and safety standards
Complying with diamond control guidelines ,policies and procedures
Educational and Experience Requirements
O Levels/BGCE or equivalent
At least 2 years plant operation experience in an ore processing plant
Basic SCADA training an added advantage
DIAMOND ASSURANCE OFFICER, INVESTIGATIONS & INTELLIGENCE
Reporting to the Security Superintendent the incumbent will be responsible for the Investigation functions of the mine to minimize loss to the company.
Key Performance Areas
Diamond Security
Stakeholder Engagement
Investigation and Reporting
Enforcement of company policies and procedures
Safety Health and Environment
Educational and Experience Requirements
Diploma in Security Risk Management or equivalent
At least 3 years’ experience in high value Security environment
Diamond Security experience an added advantage
Computer literacy
Competences
Investigation skills
Attention to detail
Problem solving and decision making
Reporting writing
ARTISAN RIGGER
Reporting to the Foreman, the incumbent will be responsible for safely providing rigging services throughout the mine complex.
Key Performance areas
Performs all lifting/rigging services for the mine
Maintenance and inspection of various lifting equipment as stipulated in relevant maintenance procedures and legal requirements
Commission equipment in accordance with domestic and statutory regulations
Ensures all equipment certification is up to date
Provide accurate oral and written feedback as necessary for the work at hand
Educational and Experience Requirements
NCC in Rigging
4 Years Apprenticeship
3 years experience in a mining or heavy industry
Should have Scaffolding reacting experience
Thorough knowledge of communication rigging signs
Have understanding of all safe working loads
Competencies
Proactive
Written communication
Problem Solving
Candidates who meet the requirements for the above mentioned position are hereby invited to submit comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV), certified certificates and at least three (3) referees. All applications should be addressed to:
Human Resources Superintendent
P O Box 401304
Broadhurst
Gaborone
Botswana
Or email to: recruitment@gemdiamonds.co.bw
Closing Date: 31st January 2017
NB*Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only