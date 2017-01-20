The Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has adopted a Vision and Mission for promoting sustainable development and deeper integration within the SACU region.

To strengthen capacity in the SACU Secretariat to implement its Work Programme, the SACU Secretariat hereby invites suitably qualified and experienced citizens of SACU Member States to submit their applications for the position of Deputy Executive Secretary.

DEPUTY EXECUTIVE SECRETARY (Ref: DES)

The Deputy Executive Secretary shall report to the Executive Secretary and shall be based Windhoek, Namibia.

Main Purpose of the Job:

• To assist the Executive Secretary in driving the strategic and operational effectiveness of the Secretariat.

• To provide oversight management and supervision of Directors for the effective implementation of the SACU Work Programme by each of the SACU Directorates so as to ensure that broader organizational objectives are met, and that the provisions of the SACU Agreement are translated into action.

• To assist the Executive Secretary to manage and supervise the day-to-day operations of the Secretariat and to implement the decisions mandated by the SACU Council.

• To represent the SACU Secretariat at regional and international fora on behalf of the Executive Secretary.

Key Responsibilities:

• Oversee the management of the Directorates of: Trade Facilitation and Revenue Management; Policy Development and Research; and Corporate Services, and to support the Directors concerned in close liaison with the Executive Secretary.

• Supervise the functioning of all the Directorates and monitor the progress of approved operational plans.

• Liaise with the Executive Secretary in the development and implementation of the SACU Strategic Plan and Council decisions.

• Assist the Executive Secretary in monitoring the prudent and cost effective implementation of the approved SACU Secretariat’s Annual Budget.

• Coordinate and monitor the implementation of the Work Programme as approved by the Council of Ministers, and drive the achievement of agreed objectives.

• Provide effective leadership by being actively involved in all programmes and services, developing a broad and deep knowledge of all programmes.

• Assist the Executive Secretary in identifying opportunities for the SACU Secretariat to leverage cross-programme strengths and to take advantage of new opportunities and/or to address organizational challenges.

• Provide effective leadership and coordination of the management and implementation of SACU projects and Agreements.

• Accompany the Executive Secretary to meetings when so requested and to represent the Executive Secretary when necessary.

• Undertake any other functions and duties as delegated by the Executive Secretary.

Academic qualifications:

• A Masters degree in International Trade or Economics or its equivalent.

• Recognized Management Qualification.

Experience required:

• 10 years’ relevant experience in Government, regional, multilateral, or international organizations dealing with financial, legal or trade policy issues at management level, with at least 5 years in an executive management role.

• Proven track record in senior programme management.

• Excellence in organizational management with the ability to coach senior-level professional staff and to develop and manage high-performance teams and develop and implement programme strategies.

• Appropriate knowledge of and expertise in the establishment of International Trade Relations.

• Sound and direct experience in high-level intergovernmental advocacy and diplomacy.

Key competencies:

• Sound operational management experience.

• Proven advocacy and diplomacy skills.

• Recognized leader, with sound judgment and decision-making abilities.

• Relationship building and people management skills.

• Excellent negotiation, communication and interpersonal skills.

• Ability to drive innovation and the achievement of organizational goals.

• Strong strategic thinking and analytical ability.

Employment Benefits:

• An Employment Contract of five years which may be renewable for another term of five years, subject to satisfactory performance.

• A competitive remuneration package commensurate with the skills, qualifications and experience of the successful applicant.

• Performance-based bonus.

• Competitive Fringe Benefits.

Applications must be accompanied by a detailed CV, e-mail and telephone contact details, certified copies of ID, educational qualifications and at least 3 contactable references. Quote the reference number and job title. Applications must be submitted to Mr Elias Moatlhodi; Chief Finance Administrator, Ministry of Finance & Economic Development , Private Bag 008, Gaborone, Botswana. Email: emoatlhodi@gov.bw. The closing date for applications is 27th January 2017.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sacu.int.

Should you have received no response within 4 weeks of the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful in this instance, as correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only.