Suitably qualified service providers are hereby invited to tender for the following;

HO-E71225: PROVISION OF REMOVAL SERVICES TO DEBSWANA: HOUSEHOLD FURNITURE AND PERSONAL EFFECTS

Tender documents may be obtained from Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd, Debswana Corporate Centre, Plot 64288, Airport Road, Gaborone, Botswana, from Wednesday 11th January 2017, upon production of proof of payment of a non-refundable fee of P2240.00 (Inclusive of VAT).

Payment shall be made to;

Bank Name: Stanbic Bank:

Account Name: Debswana Shared Services

Account Number: 906 000 129 5085

Branch: Fairgrounds

It is a pre-requisite that Tenderers attend a pre-bid meeting in order to familiarize themselves with the scope of the Services and conditions under which the Services are to be performed.

The Pre-bid meeting shall take place on Friday 27 January 2017 from 09h00 at the Debswana Corporate Centre located along the Airport Road, Gaborone, Botswana. Collection of tenders will not be allowed after the Pre-bid meeting.

Tenderers are required to submit one original and one Hard Copy (a soft copy to be submitted on a memory stick) of the tender in a sealed envelope marked STR-E71225: PROVISION OF REMOVAL SERVICES TO DEBSWANA: HOUSEHOLD FURNITURE AND PERSONAL EFFECTS

And addressed to:

The Group Supply Chain Manager

Debswana Corporate Centre

Plot 64288, Airport Road,

P.O. Box 329

Gaborone

Botswana

Tenders are to be hand delivered to the above address by 12 noon on the 15th February 2017. Tenders received after the closing date and time and those received via telephonic, telex, email or facsimile will not be considered.

Debswana reserves the right to accept or reject any tender and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any portion of any tender.

For additional enquiries, please contact Mrs Vivian Diane – Tel: 3648017 or e-mail: vdiane@debswana.bw