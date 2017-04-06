Motorists to get taste of Spaghetti junction soon

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: Motorists in Francistown will soon start using parts of the much anticipate multi-million-pula interchange junction which as well as changing the landscape of the city, is expect to improve traffic flow.

Chief Road Engineer Letlhogela Radipata told a recent stakeholder meeting that while the project is not complete, sections of the interchange will be opened to allow for the fluid completion of roads that connect to the interchange.

“This project has missed several completion dates due to different circumstances but I want to assure you that this is the last stakeholder consultative meeting because we are nearing completion. Interestingly though behind schedule the project is still within budget. Currently the project is at 93.7 percent therefore we can assure you that the project will be handed in May or before,” he said.

Radipata however warned motorists to exercise caution because construction is still ongoing. “We plead with motorists to drive with caution until the interchange is fully complete,” he said.

Initially when commissioned in March 2015, the project which is part of the Francistown/Tonota dual carriage was scheduled to be completed within 18 months. However, China Railways, the contractor given the job postponed work from time to time citing the relocation of Botswana Telecommunications Corporations (BTC) and Water Utilities as well as weather as factors contributing to delays.