Over P500 000 used to re-brand Charma Gal

New album officially released and launched

Launch used to raise funds for her departed dancers

“Latest hit song distributed unlawfully”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Lesego Matenge, the Manager of Magdeline Charma Gal Lesolebe- revealed that the launch of the star’s latest album at Duma FM grounds this past weekend costed well over half a million pula to put together.

Matenge says after Charma Gal’s six months’ music hiatus they saw it fit to rebrand and bring back the Sekuta hit maker in a major way.

“With the launch, we pulled all the stops to bring her followers quality. The complete logistics of the launch costed over P550 000. We invited the crème dela crème of the music industry as supporting acts,” Matenge said, adding that they were also raising funds to buy her departed dancer’s tombstones as this year marks the first-year anniversary since their fatal car accident.

For her part, Charma Gal said her latest album dubbed Ke Ya Mokolodi: Go nale Guy E Nngwe Yaana is officially released and available for sale. The album has 9 songs featuring Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayza on track 3 titled Morongo and the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi on track 9, Motokwe. She also dedicated a song titled Go Weditswe to her dancers. “The reason why I keep featuring artists from Zimbabwe is because that is where I have a large fan base after Botswana and in the future, I intend to feature other artists from other countries,” she said.

Charma Gal also revealed that when writing her lyrics, she observes current trends, forms and plays with words, which most times catch people’s attention or impact them positively. She also confirmed that her latest hit song, Go Nale Guy E nngwe Yaana was distributed unlawfully: “The song was taken to Duma FM for a radio jingle, someone shared and distributed it unlawfully. This incident has however benefited me partially and I have decided to move forward because there is no use in crying over spilled milk,” she said.

After the Duma FM launch, Charma Gal will be going on a national tour, performing at Maun Stadium on 7thJuly and Francistown Old Complex on the 8th July. Other tour dates will be communicated soon.