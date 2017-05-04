Chiefs to consider case withdrawal

BONGANI MALUNGA

Mochudi Centre Chiefs could be set for a sensational u-turn in their case against Gilport Lions. The Kgatleng giants are reportedly considering withdrawing their appeal against the Botswana Premier League Disciplinary Committee, a case where they were seeking three points and not a replay for a failed league clash in November last year.

The case is currently in the hands of the National Disciplinary Committee, the matter has been postponed multiple times after the panel failed to form quorum twice in the space of two weeks. A source from Chiefs informed this reporter that they are leaning towards withdrawing the case to prevent prolonging the 2016/2017 season with a case that has dragged on for a while.

Chiefs were adamant that they had a strong case as they believed that they deserved three points per the Play Rules and Regulations. However, they seem to have changed their minds according to the source. “The club is considering its options at the moment, nothing has been finalized but we are likely to withdraw for sporting reasons. There are no other cases holding up the completion of the season, we do not want the season to drag on. We want to make peace with the fact that a replay might be the only option,” the Chiefs source revealed.

The club is expected to make a decision this week. Magosi are aware that they already have well documented protests, from last season, that threatened to prolong the season. They protested the legitimacy of the transfers and playing statuses of Terrence Mandaza and Ofentse Nato in the league and the Mascom Top 8 where they famously submitted P10 000 and an official protest moments before kickoff in a Top 8 semifinal clash against Township Rollers at the Francistown Sports Complex.