DCEC probes Mochudi Rehabilitation Centre over financial scandals

• The centre provides services to the visually impaired

• The centre’s donations diverted to enrich selfish interests.

• Letter to Ombudsman reveal how Khama’s food donations, money were diverted

• Letter says some donations were diverted to Ex-Minister ‘s 2014 campaign

TEFO PHEAGE

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) and office of the Ombudsman are investigating mysterious financial transactions and maladministration at the government aided Mochudi Rehabilitation Centre for the blind which belongs to the Dutch Reformed Church.

The centre annually receives millions of pulas from the private sector and government to fulfil its noble mandate of providing rehabilitation services to the visually impaired from all over the country.

While the investigations are still at an infancy stage, the church leadership and the director of the school, Sophie Moalosi are locked in bitter legal wars following her unceremonious sacking over unclear reasons. Moalosi is represented by Uyapo Ndadi of Ndadi Law Firm while the church has engaged Onalethata Kambai of Kambai attorneys.

The church’s deputy moderator, Rev Jimmy Phale, in a brief interview with this publication, confirmed that there were issues to look into at the centre but refused to explain further. “The director has been given marching orders, all is not well at the centre,” he said.

The centre’s board chairperson, John Letsholo however said despite the latest developments and wars, the church leadership had not furnished them with reasons for Moalosi’s dismissal. “They have not even taken us into confidence on what really is going on. They have not even replied to a letter from the director’s lawyers,” he said.

Letsholo also explained that the director is barred from accessing the centre: “ I have as a result advised her to go home and wait on the lawyer’s advice.” Meanwhile the employees of the centre have, following the legal battles, passed a motion of no confidence on the director – (Moalosi) saying she has brought the centre into disrepute during her tenure.

They have, in correspondences with DCEC and the Ombudsman seen by this publication, listed all the offences allegedly committed by the director. Among the offences listed are claims that the director had been diverting donations including money for self-enrichment. The letters further say the director was so brave that she could even do the same with food from the Office of the President of which only “half”, they say, reached the centre. In another issue, it is alleged that Moalosi donated items to the school’s patron and “homeboy”, Ramadeluka Seretse during the 2014 political campaign as she was one of his campaigners.

In a brief interview, Seretse confirmed that Moalosi was one of the campaigners but rubbished the assertions that he received the donations mentioned: “I never received anything from her. Even if she offered anything, I would have never received it if I knew it was from the school of the blind. It’s all lies and I don’t want to be involved in such things.”

For her part, Moalosi, the director, in an interview with this publication, said the claims were part of a plot to oust her. “The leadership of the church is of the view that I am not a Mokgatla and a member of the church and they have done all in their power to frustrate me out of my job. On the 4th of April I found the gates locked and the security officers barred me from accessing the facility on the advice from the Moderamen (Church’s governing body),” she said, further adding that her position is now occupied by a Mokgatla and member of the church- insinuating tribalism – as the church rooted in Kgatleng.

According to Moalosi, all the accusations levelled against her are nothing but fabrication. “I took this organisation from nowhere and registered it as an association in 2009 when it was still operating under the church. Back then there were theories that I will take the centre with me to Serowe where I come from,” she said.

Moalosi blasted the Moderamen saying they have been acting unprofessionally in dealing with her, including harassing her to quit while donors were pleading with her to stay on the basis that there were some projects they were doing with her which they cannot afford to start over.

Letsholo says she was employed by the board and not the church’s Moderamen hence the legal challenge of her dismissal.