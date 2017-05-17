Mabengano to launch Season Sensation Fashion show

THABANG REGOENG

Former Miss Botswana 2015, Seneo Mabengano, is set to launch the first installment of her fashion show dubbed Season Sensations on 27th May at Botswana Craft.

Mabengano, through her fashion show seeks to develop the modelling and fashion industry into a sustainable industry in Botswana.“We believe in the development and enhancement of skills, talent alone is not enough .We plan to have ticketed, knowledge based conferences where we invite established models to teach and enlighten those of interest. This will assist and open up the models to greater opportunities while encouraging them to build themselves in the area of profession, ”Mabengano told Time Out.

A Limkokwing University Creative Technology Professional Design graduate, Mabengano has made it her mission to also help the less privileged kids around Botswana.

“We have charity events at which our models will get involved in helping out the community. We will be working with organizations like Botswana Council of Women (BCW), visiting different charitable projects and giving a helping hand where necessary. Also, 10 percent from our event are earmarked for a charity programme under BCW, an organization founded by Lady Khama whom we share the same values of empowering women and the less privileged,” she said.

Meanwhile, the fashion show will have a special exhibition of renowned local designers in House of Kay’s Kaone Moremong, Keno Custom suits.

Tickets for the show are P250 for general ticket,VIP P550 at Computickets stores.