MMP Family premiere Money in the bank video

The song features rapper Dramaboi

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

MMP Family, the Pantsula musical trio comprising Tebogo Baipidi (Mzico), Modiri Nage (Mod) and Mothusi Jackalas (Ples) last week premiered the new Money in The Bank video featuring the talented Dramaboi at New Capitol Cinemas in Masa, Gaborone.

Manyora a Swagger, as they are affectionately known, are working on their third studio album titled MMP On a Mission. They released their first single dubbed Kwela Kwela last December which is followed by Money in the Bank. The new music video was shot in Botswana at Tsabong Camel Park, Masa Square Hotel and some parts of Gaborone.

Commenting before the screening Zenzele Hirschfeld of Zen Promotions, the label under which the group is signed, said MMP Family was a true example of what it means to stand the test of time despite the many industry challenges.

“Shooting this music video was not easy to pull off, but we are thankful to our partners who pulled all the stops to make sure it succeeds. With this new song, we are simply saying as artists it is about time we put money in the bank. As artists, we believe in being the voice. Music is revolution,” she said.

For his part assistant minister in the Ministry of Youth, Kefentse Mzwinila, said the music video premiere offered a musical aspect of winning hearts and minds of the audience as the musical format can successfully open doors towards the understanding of our culture by offering a unique way of connecting nations.

“We celebrate not only the success of the beautiful music video but pride ourselves with stories shot in the beautiful heights of this country by a group of talented young people,” Mzwinila said also adding that as the ministry they embrace collective excellence displayed in collaboration between the ten-year-old musical act MMP Family and Dramaboi.

“This is indeed a commendable effort that can be used as an example to encourage the spirit of unity amongst the performing arts sector,” he concluded.