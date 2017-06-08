Geneva, Switzerland (23 May 2017):

Following the election of Dr Tedros Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesys as the new Director-General of the World Health Organization, Executive Secretary of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, Joy Phumaphi said:

“On behalf of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, I congratulate Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesys on his election as the next Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Tedros has been at the forefront of efforts to eliminate malaria for the majority of his distinguished career, first as Ethiopia’s Minister of Health, and later as Chair of the Roll Back Malaria Partnership, and Chair of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

His leadership and experience will prove invaluable as we battle this deadly disease. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the WHO and Dr. Tedros to ensure progress on malaria control and together we can achieve our shared goal of a malaria free Africa by 2030.”

About ALMA

Founded in 2009, ALMA is a ground breaking coalition of African Heads of State and Government working across country and regional borders to achieve a malaria-free Africa by 2030. All African Union member countries are members of ALMA.