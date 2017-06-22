Chillstep Sunday to launch online TV channel

THABANG REGOENG

Monthly art carnival, Chillstep Sunday, in association with Flowetry Media House and Media Republic will launch Botswana’s first ever online tv channel dubbed Chillstep Live next month.

The online tv station will host a number of interesting programs in the fields of art, music, fashion, technology, gaming, travel, food, youth matters and women empowerment. Under the tutelage of arts activist Thabo ‘Drew Chadhall’ Letsebe, the main goal of Chillstep Sunday is to empower local artists and designers to exhibit and sell their work.

According to Letsebe, the tv channel will offer local youth a platform to show their skills and help create opportunities in the entertainment industry for them.

“The birth of this initiative comes at a time when most talented youth have nowhere else to go and practice their craft. Chilllstep Sundays will travel all over Botswana and beyond boarders for events to record and document them,” he told Time Out.

Letsebe added that the online tv channel will give the local entertainment industry a chance to showcase its talent over and above profit chasing.

“My interests and my team’s vision is bigger than our pockets especially at a time where we are not making profit yet, however we are determined to remain consistent, productive and entertaining despite financial challenges. All programs and events under Flowetry Media House are self -funded, continue to be praised for maintaining their themes regardless of their economic challenges,” he explained.

The channel will start recording in partnership with Media Republic soon after auditions in July and will be available on social media, app and website. The company is currently recording an EDM project which is a 13-episode reality Dj competition series.