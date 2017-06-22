DJ Lemonka channels local artists to SA music industry

THABANG REGOENG

Hip Hop DJ Edgar Nthibane Makgaledise better known DJ Lemonka who works at South Africa’s Kopanong FM has vowed to help Botswana artists get access to radio stations in his country, and is currently working on a Botswana Top 5 Genres slot at the north west based radio station.

“I am working on my next project and I have decided with my producers to come up with a Botswana Top 5 music genres slot. The top 5 music chart is not only going to cover hip hop, it will cover a wide variety of genres be it Splash, Afro pop and Gospel so as everyone can get a chance to shine,” he said.

With a wide cast of emerging and already established artists in the local entertainment industry DJ Lemonka has tipped S’ka La Lla hit-maker Big L Wasekai to blow up the entertainment industry in the coming years.

“There is a guy called Wasekai, I think he is going to be the lyric torch from either Tuks or Molemi, his lyrical content is on another level and we are actually working on a song together. We did a beat back in the studio and the track is so nice so he is destined for great things but at the end of the day it will depend on whether he takes that extra step towards his craft,” he added.

The relationship of the Mafikeng born rapper, Dj and producer with local artists is well documented having already worked with Zeus, Dj Khenzo, Dramaboi and Big L Wasekai.