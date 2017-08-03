Chief Justice Dibotelo crutches frustrated judges

Says some judges have a tendency to criticise the judiciary

Promises LSB to discipline unproductive judges and magistrates

Judges to be increased to 27-reveals Chief justice

Judiciary, law society bury the hatchet

TEFO PHEAGE

Chief Justice, Maruping Dibotelo has excoriated his colleagues who are in the habit of venting out their frustrations with the judiciary while simultaneously giving support, saying that they should know that they are not the only ones feeling the heat.

Dibotelo seized the opportunity to tell off his colleagues at the ever controversial Palapye Judicial Conference which ended on yesterday (Monday).

He admitted that life has not been easy adding that “what is of frustration is that we have been harping on this issue like a mantra at gatherings of this nature. What is rather unfortunate and disturbing is that some delegates including some Judges have taken to criticizing the Judiciary instead of assisting us and agitating at a platform of this nature for the resources which we all require to move our reforms to the envisaged levels,” he charged.

Dibotelo who has had a difficult tenure as Chief Justice, continued, “what makes our situation not a lamentation is the realization that at the 2016 Stakeholders Resourcing Conference we concretised in firm and clear terms on the resourcing of the Judiciary and its key stakeholders. I shall therefore, as part of my legacy, do everything within my powers to ensure that Government at the highest level gives earnest consideration to the matter.”

Judges to be increased after complaints

Dibotelo revealed that they have made a representation to the authorities for an increase in the number of judges following several complaints over excessive workload. The work load has been overwhelming following the suspension of other judges who were recently reinstated by the president, Ian Khama following a prolonged dispute that ended in unreserved apologies.

“I wish to state that we have observed through analysis of our statistics that the workload at the High Court has tremendously increased, particularly in Gaborone. We have made representations to Government for the increase in the compliment of Judges of the High Court by four from 23 to 27. I am pleased to report that Government acceded to the request. The implementation is only subject to the availability of funds. The implementation in tandem with our reforms will go a long way in expediting the disposal of cases,” he revealed.

Administration of justice, Law society bury the hatchet

Following several complaints on the conduct of the judiciary the Chief Justice also raised hope that all is now well.

“We embrace the stance pronounced by the Law Society of willing to work with the Administration of Justice as important Stakeholders in the delivery of Justice. I wish to reiterate that by the very nature of the office I hold there are some confidential issues which I have to discuss with the leadership of the Law Society from time to time,” he said, adding that he is naturally wary that these may be leaked to persons who are not supposed to be privy to them.

Dibotelo added that the issue of delays in litigation, raised by the Law Society is in the view of the judiciary mainly attributable to “the too many” postponements at the instance of the legal practitioners.

“On the issue of some judicial officers, be they Judges or Magistrates taking too long to resolve disputes, I have long said that it is unfair to lump them and generalise. The time has come for the Law Society to bring such matters to my attention through the proper channels for the necessary action to be taken to address such an unacceptable state of affairs,” he said in his speech.