BDPYL Chairman Accused Of Dividing The Youth

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Democratic Party Youth League (BDPYL) Chairperson Simon Mavange has been accused of dividing the party youth by addressing meetings without inviting concerned constituencies in the regions.

In particular, Mavange allegedly deliberately addressed Francistown regional youth committees without inviting all constituencies that make up the region. This , according to some of the defiant youth who were part of last week’s meeting, does not sit well with them as they feel Mavange has people he prefers to work with at their exclusion. The insiders lamented that even the few who managed to attend the meeting were only informed on short notice. “Youth committees in our region are made up of 90 members from all the five constituencies but out of these numbers only less than 20 attended the meeting. He deliberately left out some of the constituencies in the meeting he addressed in Francistown region as he feels that they are not supporting his leadership. In consideration of this he is selective when he invites the youth committee to youth league meetings. This is not good because this might end up dividing the party youth. It seems like he is still holding grudge of the National Youth League Executive Committee (NYEC) elections because he only cooperatively works with those who supported him prior to Tsabong elections,” revealed an insider.

Others who also attended the youth committee regional meeting last week wondered why Mavange continued with the meeting while it was clear that all constituencies were not formally invited. “At least he could have postponed the meeting. Now we are convinced that the Chairman only wants to work with certain preferred constituencies,” an insider who was part of the meeting said.

Efforts to solicit comments from Mavange were futile as his mobile phone rang unanswered.