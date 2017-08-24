We are misunderstood-BPP

The BPP not against the arrival of BCP in UDC

“Pending issues should be addressed before BCP committee can be allowed in the UDC NEC.”

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: Botswana Peoples Party (BPP) leadership says that it has been misunderstood concerning the legitimacy of Botswana Congress Party (BCP) to attend Umbrella for Democratic Party (UDC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

Contrary to recent media reports suggesting the BPP snubbed UDC meetings because they are against the attendance of BCP, party Spokesperson Tshepho Makhani this week told The Botswana Gazette that their position is misunderstood, something which he says has ignited unwarranted attacks towards the BPP.

Makhani says they only want the UDC to address all the issues that were discussed before the arrival of the BCP. “We did not intentionally snub UDC meetings as many think. What we wanted was that all pending issues should be addressed before BCP committee can be allowed to sit in the meetings of UDC. It is not like we do not want BCP to be part of the UDC , but rather we were hoping that when BCP start to attend the meetings all pending issues would have been addressed. Just because BPP were proposing this many people misunderstood our position and this led to some of the UDC partners attacking us thinking that we do not want BCP to be part of the opposition coalition,” he pointed out, insisting that the arrival was welcome as it will strengthen the UDC.

“We hope that BCP fanatics will stop attacking BPP because we were never against their arrival but were only fighting for the principle we believe in,” he pleaded.