BTC Premiership to start next week

Mascom Top 8 announcement imminent

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Premier League’s acting Chief Executive Officer Thabo Ntshinogang has confirmed that the long awaited 2017/2018 BTC Premiership season will start next week Friday. The league had been delayed by sponsorship talks as previously reported, last week Gazette Sport revealed that the BTCL board approved the contract renewal between BTCL, the Botswana Football Association and the BPL.

An official communication from the BPL stated that the league will start on September 15 (next week Friday), before that the league will be launched to formalize the start of a new partnership between the BPL and BTCL.

The season launch will take place tomorrow (Wednesday). Official league and possibly cup fixtures will be released on the day of the BTC Premiership launch. Sources have informed this publication that the launch of the BTC deal will trigger a domino effect as more deals will now be announced.

The insiders claim that a deal with Mascom Wireless to renew the Mascom Top 8 contract has already been agreed but it had been held back because Mascom reportedly wanted to see how the BTC Premiership sponsorship would pan out before committing to a new deal with the BPL.

Both parties had already reached the latter stages of negotiations and an announcement is expected in the next few weeks if claims by our sources are anything to go by.