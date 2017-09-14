Gilika dispels funds mismanagement rumours

Reports of treasurer’s suspension denied

Reports of false hotel receipts rubbished

Chairman accused of running club without calling for AGMs, which he strongly denies

BONGANI MALUNGA

Reports reaching Gazette Sport allege that a case of mismanagement of funds has seen Mascom Top 8 champions Jwaneng Galaxy suspend their treasurer pending more internal investigations. The reports indicated that the treasurer had been suspended and subsequently replaced by a new finance manager after reports of filing false hotel receipts for away games and failing to provide financial reports.

Galaxy chairman Njabulo Gilika has denied the reports in an interview with this publication. The chairman stated that the reports are an attempt to destabilize the club as they are an emerging force in local football.

“None of the reports you have mentioned are true, our treasurer has never been suspended and we are not conducting any investigation about finances because as far as we are concerned everything is in order. Which false hotel receipts has he submitted? To who? The treasurer has been promoted to another position, he is now in the business development area of our club and he is in charge of ensuring the sustainability of our club. We do have a new treasurer in place but only because our previous one has taken over a different position, he has not been suspended,” Gilika insisted.

Gilika has also been accused of running the club for years without calling for an Annual General Meeting since the club was formed in 2014 following a merger between Jwaneng Comets and Debswana Young Stars.

His detractors accused him of fearing to be voted out of his position in club elections. He has rubbished the reports by stating that delaying the AGM was a collective and deliberate decision by the executive committee and the general membership as they were all in agreement about the staging of the AGM.

“We were all in agreement that we would observe the club’s growth over a three year period because it was a new project, the observation period has passed and we have now set a date for the AGM which will have club elections at the end of the 2017/2018 season,” the chairman concluded.