Mothibedi eyeing second professional win

BONGANI MALUNGA

Up and coming professional boxer Onkarabile ‘Ironman’ Mothibedi will be eyeing a second professional victory when he locks horns with experienced South African boxer Thamsanqa Cele on September 29 in the main event of the Independence Pro Boxing Bonanza. The Melroy Promotions organized bantamweight bout will be the headline act of what is expected to be an entertaining night of boxing at the Big Five Lodge in Mogoditshane.

The six round fight will see Mothibedi attempting to make yet another statement in his budding career as a professional boxer. Mothibedi, a 24 year old fighter, already has a wealth of experience despite his young age having fought in over 50 amateur bouts, although there is a gulf in class in terms of amateur and professional boxing he has not shown any signs of being fazed by the big stage.

Mothibedi is a four time national champion at BoBA (Botswana Boxing Association) championship level, he was once involved in a tightly contested fight against multiple champion and Olympian Oteng Oteng where the youngster is believed to have earned the respect of Oteng after the fight.

The Motswana boxer won his first ever professional fight when he faced Zambian fighter Bernard Mwango in April, the youngster won the four round bout on points having landed more punches than his much older opponent. He is described by his camp as gentle outside the ring but vicious when inside the ring, qualities that can be likened to international boxing star Manny Pacquiao.

“Mothibedi will always entertain the crowd, he is worth the hype and has never been involved in a boring fight because he always takes the fight to the opponent. He is fast and lands very powerful punches, he is defensively sound, a disciplined boxer with an aggressive side. He has a great coach in Larona Francis who has been training him well,” said the head of the boxing event’s Local Organizing Committee, Isaac Pheko.

His opponent, Cele, has recorded three victories in five recent bouts. However, he has been on a losing streak with two straight defeats in his last two fights. In other fights on the night, Tshepiso Mokgadi (Bond Boxing Promotions) will face Alex Thobela of South Africa, Thato Monabana will go against Thabiso Mpolokeng, Tshepo Khutloeng will square off with Maiketso Moreki and Robby Botshelo will face South Africa’s Fhulufhelo Ramaliba.

The fight night is sponsored by Bokone Reticulation and Electric Systems (BEPS), Joy Foundation, Extra Mile Express, Aiyin as well as Bond Boxing Promotions who are sponsoring two fights as well.