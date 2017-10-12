Butler back on BFA’s radar

Butler linked with the Technical Director post

Preliminary yet unofficial talks have taken place

Butler is in Botswana awaiting his compensation from Platinum Stars

BONGANI MALUNGA

Former Zebras coach Peter Butler could be in line for a sensational return to the Botswana Football Association, as the long term Technical Director. Reports reaching Gazette Sport state that BFA president Maclean Letshwiti is considering hiring the Briton and has already discussed the idea with Butler albeit unofficially.

The Technical Director position has not found a permanent suitor since the departure of Benny Kgomela, it is currently occupied by local legend Matshidiso ‘Sexton’ Kowa on an interim basis. The BFA has received numerous international and local applications for the post, they have been patient with their plan to appoint a successor. Letshwiti has earmarked Butler as the new TD given the Englishman’s well documented passion for development, a vision they have in common.

Butler is currently available having parted ways with Premier Soccer League side Platinum Stars last month. The Englishman has been instructed to stay in the Southern African region while awaiting his compensation package from Stars, the settlement was supposed to have been paid on September 30, he is currently in Botswana awaiting his payment.

Speaking to this publication, Butler confirmed that he has held “unofficial chats” with the BFA president about the role. Butler revealed that he would be interested in the post but highlighted that he has not been offered anything official.

“I have held preliminary or unofficial chats with the president about the TD role. I told him I would be interested in the role because I still believe I can offer something to help develop football in Botswana. It would be an interesting challenge. However, I have not been offered anything concrete at the moment and no official negotiations have taken place,” Butler told Gazette Sport.

Butler has also been linked with the same post at Gaborone United but he is said to prefer the national team set up. Reached for comment, the BFA stated that they have no knowledge of the Butler rumours. “We are not going to comment much on that subject because it is just a rumour, we do not know of any information about Butler returning in that capacity. Peter is still in good relations with us, he has never brought it up, neither has the CEO. Its news to us. Only the BFA board can make that decision and it is a decision that has not been reached nor discussed recently,” said BFA Public Relations Officer Tumo Mpatane