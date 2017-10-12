We want to win them all – Molao

Notwane have only conceded one goal in their opening five games

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Notwane FC head coach Israel Molao believes his side will meet their mandate of returning to the BTC Premiership by winning the Debswana First Division South title. Notwane fell from the BTC Premiership in the 2014/15 season, after escaping a few close calls over the years.

Many thought they would gain immediate promotion back to the elite league, but life in the dusty division proved a little harder than what was expected, and after two seasons the Toronto Boys are still in the second tier of Botswana football.

However, their four wins in the opening five fixtures have given the Sechaba faithful a new lease of life, that their team is on the right path. Factors that have been deemed instrumental in this latest version of resurrection, have been the election of Botswana Football Association leader Tebogo Sebogo, who has since taken over as the club’s president.

The arrival of experienced players such as Michael Pepukani, Ishamel Amponsah and Mpoeleng Mpoeleng has turned out to be another factor. In their latest 4-1 win, which came this past weekend in Tlokweng against newly promoted Red Sparks, coach Molao told this publication that he was delighted with the win as it pushes them towards achieving their goal for the season.

“I am happy we got the win today, more especially that we failed to score in our last encounter (goalless draw against Prisons XI a fortnight ago). It was very important to win this game also because two of the that are chasing us (Prisons and Modipane United) were playing against each other,” he told Gazette Sport.

He added that, “We came to Tlokweng for only three points, it was all that matters, the how part doesn’t really matter that much, our objectives are clear, we want to go back to the Premier League.” With the team now at the top of the log, and currently one of the three remaining teams who are yet to taste a defeat in this current campaign (Prisons XI and Matebejana are the other two), it is obvious that they have become “the hunted” for most teams.

“Ever since this team (Notwane) relegated to this division, all teams want to beat us, because we are a very big brand, so if any team would come at us thinking we are under pressure of any sort, they will be making a terrible mistake, and we will deal with them in the very same way we have dealt with the others we have beaten this season,” he continued.

“A win is all we want this season, even a draw is not enough, we will treat it like a very big loss. We only have one thing that is putting us under pressure, and that is to return to the Premier League this season, and we will, “ ended the team gaffer. Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed reports the players and coaching staff are said to have been rewarded for this recent rich vein of form. Sources close to the club say players and technical team were given P8000 each after their draw against Prisons XI.