Mitchell Working On Deals For Nato

Nato currently a free agent but contractually expected to stay in India

Only three Indian clubs left that could accommodate Nato

Mitchell confirms offers on the table

BONGANI MALUNGA

Ofentse Nato’s agent Paul Mitchell has confirmed that he is actively seeking clubs for his client, the Zebras midfielder is currently a free agent but he is still contractually obligated to stay in the Indian Super League for the forthcoming season.

He was released by his former club ATK during the off season, he is widely tipped to join another Indian club as his contract stipulates. The ISL will start on November 17, the league will now run for five months until March 4 next year when the grand final will take place, a notable change from the previous three month period the league had once adopted.

Most clubs have already confirmed their squads for the upcoming season, all clubs are required to register only eight foreign players in their squads and all except three clubs have registered their foreign players.

The three clubs that Nato and his agent can choose from are Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC and Dehli Dynamos. Blasters could be the most attarctive proposition because they are coached by former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Melensteen and they have acquired former United players Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov, they have also been joined by Nato’s former teammate Iain Hume.

Mitchell confirmed, in a brief interview with Gazette Sport, that there are offers on the table and they are currently working on them. “We have a couple of options that we are working on at the moment. We cannot reveal anything official because we are still assessing our options. Once we have something official to share we will immediately notify everyone,” Mitchell told this publication.

Nato is an accomplished ISL player who could surely bring championship winning experience to any club he joins in the Indian league according to his agent. Last week former Zebras coach Peter Butler revealed that he had been working on an agreement to allow Nato to train with Platinum Stars’ first team squad when he was still in charge of the club.

Following Butler’s departure the proposed agreement appears to have been discarded. “I was already in talks with management to allow him to train with us. I actually wanted him to train with the intention of signing him in the near future, those plans were already in motion but I do not know how everything penned out after I left,” Butler stated.