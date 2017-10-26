Communication Mishap To Blame For Makgantai Saga

Orapa and AS Vita have reached an understanding

AS Vita did not know that ITC is required even for a loan move

Difficulties in communication delayed the move

BONGANI MALUNGA

Orapa United and AS Vita have successfully concluded talks that could see Onkabetse Makgantai available for selection this week. The two club were reported to have been on a deadlocked regarding the release of the player’s International Transfer Certificate, this hindered the player from completing his loan transfer to Orapa.

Makgantai joined Orapa during the off season but his transfer was held up due to the delay of the ITC document which his parent club, AS Vita, had not released when the player was being registered. At FIFA, the transfer was regarded as “deadlocked pending the ITC”.

The two clubs held positive talks last week Wednesday and AS Vita have finally agreed to release the player’s ITC last week. This publication has established that the DRC based club was hesitant to release the player’s ITC during the July/August transfer window, the club did not know that the ITC was required even for a loan move.

Orapa sent Makgantai’s agent to explain to the DRC side that it was necessary for them to submit the ITC in order for Makgantai to be eligible to play, the club agreed and now Orapa are waiting for FIFA to confirm the transfer.

Speaking to Gazette Sport, Orapa United vice chairman Kennekae Nkape confirmed that they held positive talks with AS Vita. “They have released his ITC, there were so many communication problems that caused problems for both sides. The language barrier also proved to be a challenge at times. For instance, AS Vita did not believe or know that they had to release the ITC for this loan move, they thought this only happens during permanent transfers but we needed someone else to explain to them and they finally understood. If all goes well he could be available for selection this week,” Nkape revealed.

The Orapa vice chairman also stated that they have written a formal request to FIFA to explain why Makgantai should be granted permission to play despite the move being finalized when the transfer window has ended.

“We have written a letter to FIFA explaining why the move had been held up, we are hopeful of receiving a positive response,” he concluded.