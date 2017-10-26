Pirates To Renew Interest in Ngele In January

Sundowns rejected two bids from Pirates

Deadline day deal rejected at the eleventh hour

BONGANI MALUNGA

Orlando Pirates are expected to renew their interest in Zebras forward Mogakolodi Ngele in the upcoming January transfer window. Pirates made multiple attempts to sign Ngele in the off-season transfer window but their efforts were knocked back despite Ngele’s ‘fringe player’ status at Sundowns.

Pirates have been encouraged by Sundowns’ latest decision to relegate him to the reserve team. They have viewed the move as a sign that he is no longer needed at the club and they are reportedly planning yet another attempt in January.

Pirates’ first attempt to negotiate with the Pretoria outfit took place during the transfer of Oupa Manyisa, the Soweto giants proposed a swap deal that would see Ngele moving to them in addition to the Manyisa deal.

Downs reportedly rejected the idea of a swap deal and stated that they would rather negotiate an independent deal for Ngele in excess of R10 million, the same figure they quoted Bidvest Wits when the PSL champions wanted to sign Ngele on a permanent deal.

The valuation has scared off potential suitors but Sundowns made the quotation as a statement as they said other clubs often overcharge them for players, as a result Ngele was unfortunately affected. Pirates made a last ditch effort to sign Ngele on transfer deadline day in August, their offer was still short of the club’s valuation.

The Soweto outfit also made a loan offer but Downs rejected the offer. Contacted for comment, Pirates’ Media and Public Relations department could not confirm nor deny the reports, instead they referred this reporter to Administrative Manager Floyd Mbele whose phone rang unanswered.