We Are Not Riding On ATI’s Wave – BTC

Botswana Telecommunication Corporation (BTC) recently endorsed hip hop artists Atlasaone Molemogi popularly known as ATI as their newest brand ambassador and assured that they were not taking advantage of ATI now that his single is a top charter in the local music industry.

BTC general manager marketing Pilot Yane said they had a product dubbed Batho Bame which seeks to give their clients cheaper calling rates and ATI became a part of the formula more so that he uses the same tagline of Batho Bame to brand himself.

“This campaign was conceptualized before we roped in a face, which we later decided should be ATI because our aim as a company is to also empower artists and develop the arts and culture industry. Therefore, as part of the deal the ‘Khiring Khorong’ hit maker will be the face of BTC’s new Summer Campaign,” Yane said also adding that the endorsement was a 12-month contract with a generous retainer for the artist.

He further highlighted that the relationship was opening doors for greater collaborations between the artist and the corporation. “The BTC brand is evolving, similarly, the ATI brand is also growing in appeal and audience, so the time is greatly opportune for us to work together. ATI would not be the last artist we work with and I would like to urge other artists to contact us so we see how we can work together,” Yane said.

For his part, ATI’s manager Lloyd Totego said the deal was fair more so that the company does not tamper with the ATI brand and both parties are benefiting in the process. “The reality is companies want to have results, what you bring to the table should benefit both parties and I believe we benefit more from this deal as they are also helping us grow as a brand,” he said.

For his part, ATI said he was ecstatic to partner with BTC, “This is a monumental moment in my career as an artist. I have come a long way and have worked with my team to associate with large brands such as BTC. It’s time for us as artists to take our rightful place along big brands and leverage our popularity and talents.”

Commenting on how ATI’s album titled “Envelope” was currently doing, Toteng said the demand for the album was overwhelming and they are planning its launch soon. He went on to reveal that one of the album’s hit songs, Khiring khorong continues to grow every day. “It is also a festive song and will continue to be a big song in the next couple of years,” he opined.