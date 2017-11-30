Police VI rampant in JB Sports Volleyball Finals

THABANG REGOENG

Police VI Men’s Volleyball club continued their impressive run of form with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-20) win over Diphatsa in the JB Sports Volleyball Finals this past Saturday at IHS Molepolole Hall.

Coach Shimaka Ngwanaotsile’s side pocketed first prize money worth P17,000 coupled with individual accolades to round off a memorable competition. Ditau, as they are affectionately known, flew out of the traps in the early sets of the game courtesy of powerful serve shots by captain Happy Ribbin. The club went on to sail to a comfortable victory, earning special plaudits from their coach.

“I am really happy with the performance of the team looking at the fact that we have not had competitive action for a long time. The team played according to my plan because we knew the danger and we nullified it. People might think the finals were easy, but our opponents grew as the tournament went especially in the quarter finals and semifinals so we prepared well to win this cup,” Ngwanaotsile told Gazette Sport.

Meanwhile Police VI’s Ribbin scooped the best server and best blocker awards, his teammate Phenyo Thebeng took the best server award, the best coach accolade went to Ngwanaotsile while the Most Valuable Player award (MVP) went to Lebogang Magote.

In women’s results, Mafolofolo also eased past rivals Kutlwano with a 3-0 win (25-8,25-12,25-13) to claim the gold medal, while losing finalists Kutlwano claimed the silver medal and Kalavango ladies took the bronze medal.

For their part, JB Sports CEO Rajesh Nair, thanked the Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) for making the tournament a success as their aim is to help the sport grow.

“We actually want to bring Botswana volleyball up again, as you know we have been in partnership with the sport in the past. This type of tournament will go a long way in helping the future of volleyball in this country so we want the winning teams to go outside and perform well. We are happy with the spectators’ turnout so we thank BVF for allowing us to help resurrect the growth of local teams,” Nair concluded.