Did Ngele’s Interview Delay First Team Return?

It appears Ngele’s interview rubbed Mosimane the wrong way

BONGANI MALUNGA

“What is more important is to play. If you are not playing, there is no use staying put. You must find a team where you can play. I need to find a way to get on to the field [for the first team again],” these are the words of a seemingly frustrated and determined Mogakolodi Ngele in his interview with The Sowetan newspaper a fortnight ago.

Ngele’s words appear to be of a man fed up with a ‘squad player’ role at Mamelodi Sundowns and he publicly gave the Pretoria outfit a “play me or sell me” ultimatum as previously stated by this publication.

The Zebras player has been issued a work permit after a four month delay and his coach Pitso Mosimane had praised the player and hinted that he would be involved after the international break. Mosimane had given fans the impression that Ngele would immediately be drafted back into first team action.

After making his open statement about his frustrations the former Township Rollers star has not featured in Sundowns’ last two games despite being fit and ready for first team action. Ngele has missed Sundowns’ 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits and this past weekend’s 0-0 draw against Chippa United, he was not even in the match day squads for both games.

His fitness can hardly be questioned as he has been training with the reserve side during his ‘first team exile’, he has also competed in the Multichoice Diski Challenge. For now his latest first team absence remains a mystery.

Ngele’s hopes of a first team chance were recently boosted by the rumours linking Khama Billiat with a move away from the club, Billiat and Ngele do not play in the same position but the latter’s ability to play in numerous attacking positions would have seen him slot into the team.

However, Downs have already lined up a replacement for Billiat, they have been linked with Mozambican forward Luis Miquissone who is regarded as a like for like replacement for Billiat. This would not bode well for Ngele as it would push him further down the pecking order, it remains to be seen when Ngele will be given a first team chance.

BONGANI MALUNGA

“What is more important is to play. If you are not playing, there is no use staying put. You must find a team where you can play. I need to find a way to get on to the field [for the first team again],” these are the words of a seemingly frustrated and determined Mogakolodi Ngele in his interview with The Sowetan newspaper a fortnight ago.

Ngele’s words appear to be of a man fed up with a ‘squad player’ role at Mamelodi Sundowns and he publicly gave the Pretoria outfit a “play me or sell me” ultimatum as previously stated by this publication.

The Zebras player has been issued a work permit after a four month delay and his coach Pitso Mosimane had praised the player and hinted that he would be involved after the international break. Mosimane had given fans the impression that Ngele would immediately be drafted back into first team action.

After making his open statement about his frustrations the former Township Rollers star has not featured in Sundowns’ last two games despite being fit and ready for first team action. Ngele has missed Sundowns’ 2-0 win over Bidvest Wits and this past weekend’s 0-0 draw against Chippa United, he was not even in the match day squads for both games.

His fitness can hardly be questioned as he has been training with the reserve side during his ‘first team exile’, he has also competed in the Multichoice Diski Challenge. For now his latest first team absence remains a mystery.

Ngele’s hopes of a first team chance were recently boosted by the rumours linking Khama Billiat with a move away from the club, Billiat and Ngele do not play in the same position but the latter’s ability to play in numerous attacking positions would have seen him slot into the team.

However, Downs have already lined up a replacement for Billiat, they have been linked with Mozambican forward Luis Miquissone who is regarded as a like for like replacement for Billiat. This would not bode well for Ngele as it would push him further down the pecking order, it remains to be seen when Ngele will be given a first team chance.